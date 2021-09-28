"A little bit more violent” - Bryan Danielson on what he is looking forward to while wrestling in AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently revealed that he is excited about wrestling without being worried about PG restrictions in AEW.

Bryan Danielson, aka Daniel Bryan, was an important superstar on the WWE roster during his multiple stints there. He is known to have a great bond with many people in the company and especially with WWE CEO Vince McMahon. As a result, his decision not to resign came as an enormous surprise to fans. In the end, Bryan ended up signing for AEW and made an exciting debut at the All Out event.

On a recent episode of the Sports Illustrated media podcast, the former WWE Champion stated that wrestlers are allowed to be "a little bit more violent" in AEW, which is something that fans look forward to in big grudge matches.

"Well, I’ve already used the s-h-i-t word on TV, but I think it’s all circumstantial. I don’t look forward to using curse words, but the one thing that I do look forward to doing is not having to worry about PG in the sense of the actual wrestling. You can just get a little bit more intense and a little bit, I hate to use the word ‘violent’, but a little bit more violent in AEW. And I think in wrestling, sometimes that’s called for. When you have the big grudge match, people want to see that. I think one thing in WWE is when you start doing the Hell in the Cell matches, there’s no blood or whatever it is. I’m excited for that,” said Bryan Danielson. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Bryan Danielson was the talk of the town after his dream match with Kenny Omega

Bryan Danielson made his much-awaited AEW in-ring debut at last week's Grand Slam event against Kenny Omega in a non-title match. Their clash was hailed by fans and critics for the performance the duo showcased. In the end, both superstars failed to secure a pin or submission, which resulted in a draw as the match had a 30-minute time limit.

After the bout, Omega took to Twitter to claim there would be no rematch for Bryan Danielson in the future.

Omega also mocked the former WWE superstar by stating that he ensured Bryan hobbled back home after their singles clash.

While his comments are all part of the storyline, it seems inevitable that they will wrestle each other again at some point to determine a clear winner.

Edited by Kartik Arry