AEW star Bryan Danielson's major appearance canceled

AEW star Bryan Danielson took to his Instagram page to announce that he has been forced to cancel a major appearance.

It was announced earlier this year that WrestleCade would be returning from November 24th until November 26th, 2023, with the theme being the "Year of the Dragon," as Bryan was the featured attraction.

So it must have been difficult for Danielson to announce via his Instagram story that he would have to pull out of his scheduled appearance for WrestleCade, especially given that the event was designed to honor him.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bryan Danielson will no longer be appearing at WRESTLECADE WEEKEND (YEAR OF THE DRAGON) on Saturday, November 25th, 2023. We are working with his team to reschedule an appearance for 2024. Please stay locked into Bigeventny.com, as they will have more information once we confirm the new date." via @bryandanielson on Instagram.

While the reason for the cancellation has not been revealed yet, Danielson was announced as the first competitor in the inaugural AEW Continental Classic on the most recent edition of Collision.

Given that Bryan Danielson is a featured performer on Collision and the fact that the Continental Classic kicks off in the same week as the WrestleCade event, one can only assume that Danielson was pulled due to commitments with AEW.

Bryan Danielson will be making another major appearance outside of AEW in 2024

While the American Dragon will have to wait to appear at WrestleCade, one major appearance he will make in 2024 has already been set in stone.

It was announced at the recent NJPW Power Struggle event that Bryan Danielson will be facing Kazuchika Okada in a rematch from their meeting at Forbidden Door. Only this time, it will take place in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Danielson beat Okada back in June, as well as in October, on an episode of Dynamite in a tag team match. However, both matches left Bryan hurt, with Okada taking the credit. This time around, it looks as if the American Dragon won't just be looking for the win but will also be looking to injure The Rainmaker.

