AEW star Buddy Matthews shares a clip after subtle tribute to real-life wife Rhea Ripley

Current AEW star Buddy Matthews recently shared a cool edit featuring his wife, Rhea Ripley, on social media. Matthews previously paid tribute to Ripley's WWE entrance in a subtle manner.

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley tied the knot earlier this year after dating for a while. The couple often expresses love for each other through social media platforms. While Matthews is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE.

On AEW Collision last Saturday, Buddy Matthews made his return to singles competition after more than three months. He squared off against Komander. During his entrance before the match, Matthews stomped the ground, seemingly paying tribute to Ripley, who is known for stomping the ramp during her entrance.

On his Instagram handle, Matthews recently shared an edit that included Rhea Ripley's stomp and his entrance from Collision last Saturday. The House of Black member also wrote the following in the caption:

"Unleash Hell - Stomp the World - Join the Havoc!"

Speaking of Buddy Matthews' return to singles action on Collision, he defeated Komander. After the match, House of Black member Brody King also showed up to celebrate with his stablemate.

Rhea Ripley prevailed in a mixed tag team match

At the recently concluded WWE Bash at Berlin Premium Live Event, The Eradicator teamed up with Damian Priest to take on Dominik Mysterio and the Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, in a mixed tag match.

The match was made official after The Terror Twins were betrayed by The Judgment Day. In an entertaining encounter that featured Finn Balor's interference, Ripley pinned Morgan to register victory for her team.

Only time will tell where the story between The Terror Twins and the new Judgment Day is headed after the events of Bash in Berlin.

