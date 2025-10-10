AEW star Buddy Matthews shares cryptic post amid hiatus

Buddy Matthews has been absent from AEW for a while. Amid his absence, he has shared a cryptic post.Buddy Matthews has been a regular feature on AEW TV ever since he joined the promotion. He was a key member of the House of Black and even held the World Trios Titles at one point. He was also on the verge of a major singles push earlier this year. Unfortunately, Matthews suffered a serious ankle injury during his entrance at AEW Grand Slam Australia earlier this year. Despite this, he was able to finish his match against Kazuchika Okada. However, he has not been seen on TV since this match.Amid his hiatus, the AEW star took to social media to share a cryptic post showing a picture of himself during his entrance. This could also be him indicating that it's only a matter of time before he returns.Check out his tweet here:Unfortunate update on Buddy Matthews' AEW returnBuddy Matthews is one of the most popular men in AEW. He has a loyal fan following due to his in-ring abilities, which have captivated audiences around the world. Therefore, since his injury, fans have been wondering when the former WWE star would return to the ring. It was recently reported that Buddy underwent surgery for his injury, but has been training hard for his return.Speaking on a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&amp;A session, Sean Ross Sapp reported that the AEW star is not expected to return anytime soon. Furthermore, it was noted that he could be out of action until the end of the year. This report will not please many fans who were hoping to see the Australian native in the ring again.It will be interesting to see when the AEW star will make his return from injury.