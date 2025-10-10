  • home icon
AEW star Buddy Matthews shares cryptic post amid hiatus

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:14 GMT
Buddy Matthews
Buddy Matthews is a former WWE star (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Buddy Matthews has been absent from AEW for a while. Amid his absence, he has shared a cryptic post.

Buddy Matthews has been a regular feature on AEW TV ever since he joined the promotion. He was a key member of the House of Black and even held the World Trios Titles at one point. He was also on the verge of a major singles push earlier this year. Unfortunately, Matthews suffered a serious ankle injury during his entrance at AEW Grand Slam Australia earlier this year. Despite this, he was able to finish his match against Kazuchika Okada. However, he has not been seen on TV since this match.

Amid his hiatus, the AEW star took to social media to share a cryptic post showing a picture of himself during his entrance. This could also be him indicating that it's only a matter of time before he returns.

Check out his tweet here:

Unfortunate update on Buddy Matthews' AEW return

Buddy Matthews is one of the most popular men in AEW. He has a loyal fan following due to his in-ring abilities, which have captivated audiences around the world. Therefore, since his injury, fans have been wondering when the former WWE star would return to the ring. It was recently reported that Buddy underwent surgery for his injury, but has been training hard for his return.

Speaking on a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp reported that the AEW star is not expected to return anytime soon. Furthermore, it was noted that he could be out of action until the end of the year. This report will not please many fans who were hoping to see the Australian native in the ring again.

It will be interesting to see when the AEW star will make his return from injury.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
