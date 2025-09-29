AEW star Buddy Matthews has been on the shelf for several months now. Amidst his continued on-screen hiatus, disappointing news has surfaced regarding the Australian's comeback.

The Hounds of Hell member has been out since Grand Slam Australia earlier this year, where he unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship in front of his hometown crowd. Matthews, unfortunately, sustained an injury to his ankle during his entrance for the bout, albeit managing to finish the matchup afterwards. The former WWE star has been on the mend since then. However, as of this past June, he noted that his ankle was not healing as well as he had hoped, citing issues related to a lack of mobility.

Matthews went under the knife for his injury last month, and despite his long-running absence, has seemingly continued to train and prepare for a potential return. However, as was noted in a recent edition of Fightful Select's Q&A, the former AEW World Trios Champion is not expected to make his comeback anytime soon, with speculations suggesting Buddy could remain out of action until the end of this year.

It remains to be seen when Matthews will step back inside the squared circle.

AEW star Buddy Matthews' recent message to Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews has been in a relationship with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley since around 2022. They tied the knot in June last year, and they routinely share snapshots of their life and time together on social media. A few days earlier, The Eradicator jumped onto Instagram to post a photograph of herself and the former House of Black member at Florida's Screamageddon Horror Park. Matthews left a heartwarming compliment for his wife in the post's comments section, writing:

"How do you look so f***ing good all the time!!!! 🔥🔥🔥," wrote the AEW star.

Check out a screenshot of Matthews' remark under Rhea Ripley's IG post below:

Buddy Matthews' comment for Rhea Ripley [Source: Instagram]

While Matthews is still waiting to return to active competition, Ripley was in action last week on Monday Night RAW, where she defeated Asuka.

