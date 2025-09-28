Buddy Matthews sends a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley amid AEW hiatus

Buddy Matthews has been away from AEW for a few months. Amid his hiatus, he sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley.

Buddy Matthews has been on an injury-forced hiatus since AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February this year. The Best Kept Secret had suffered a leg injury during his entrance at the event, for which he recently underwent surgery. Amid his absence, Buddy has been active online, sharing regular updates on his progress. Moreover, Matthews and his real-life partner, WWE star Rhea Ripley, avidly post each other on their social media despite working for rival promotions. Recently, the eradicator took to Instagram to share a photo of the two enjoying their time together at the Screamageddon Horror Park in Florida.

The image received a cute response from Buddy Matthews, who replied by asking Ripley how she manages to look so good all the time in photos.

"How do you look so f***ing good all the time!!!! 🔥🔥🔥," wrote Buddy

Check out Matthews' comment below and Rhea's post on Instagram here.

Buddy Matthews' comment [Screengrab from Instagram]

AEW star Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have built a new gym together

Buddy Matthews and her real-life partner Ripley marked a monumental achievement recently. The couple who are widely known for being fitness freaks have now built a gym together. Taking to Instagram, the former AEW Trios Champion shared a picture from their gym where the couple can be seen posing.

"We did a little something…. We built a gym! First workout picture to commemorate the occasion!" Matthews wrote on IG.

Check out Matthews' Instagram post here.

While Matthews has achieved a major milestone outside the Jacksonville-based promotion, only time will tell when the Best Kept Secret will return to the promotion and what Tony Khan has planned for the star upon his comeback.

