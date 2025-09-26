Congratulations to WWE star Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently achieved a major personal accomplishment alongside her husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews. The Eradicator's partner took to social media to reveal their achievement. Matthews and Ripley have been married since June 2024.Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Mami has won several titles in the company, including multiple world championships, and is still going strong on Monday Night RAW. She is currently in a heated feud with Asuka. Meanwhile, her husband, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy in WWE), has been competing in All Elite Wrestling since 2022. The star is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury.Congratulations are in order, as Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have built a gym together. This is a major accomplishment for the duo, as they are fitness freaks and won't need to go out in public for a good workout session.Following this massive achievement, the AEW star took to Instagram to share a picture in which they can be seen posing after their first workout.&quot;We did a little something…. We built a gym! First workout picture to commemorate the occasion!&quot; Matthews wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans congratulated WWE star Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews on their new gymAfter Buddy Matthews revealed on Instagram that he had built a new gym alongside his wife, Rhea Ripley, fans took to the comments section to react to it.Almost everyone congratulated the husband-wife duo on their major personal accomplishment. One fan highlighted that the gym looked better than any other public gym that Ripley and Matthews could have bought a subscription for.Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:Screenshots of fans' reactions. [Image credit: Buddy Matthews' Instagram]Many fans want to see the former Buddy Murphy back in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Rhea Ripley's husband.