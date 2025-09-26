Buddy Matthews shares major personal update with his wife Rhea Ripley

AEW star Buddy Matthews and WWE star Rhea Ripley shared major news on social media. The married couple are employed in rival companies, but are seen together on the internet often, and recently made a huge revelation.The Hounds of Hell member has been sidelined due to an ankle injury since February 2025, but he might be back in action very soon. Meanwhile, his wife, Rhea Ripley, has been trending on social media after she was poison misted by Asuka and attacked thereafter on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Amidst all the chaos, Matthews and Rhea had been working on a project behind the scenes.Buddy Matthews took to Instagram and claimed that the couple had recently built a gym. They even shared a picture following their first workout.&quot;We did a little something…. We built a gym! First workout picture to commemorate the occasion!&quot; Matthews wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRhea Ripley talks about Buddy MatthewsThe pro wrestling business is highly unpredictable. It has its ups and downs. Rhea Ripley recently talked about how Buddy Matthews understands her perfectly.While speaking with Allenownz Wrestling, the Eradicator recently explained how the former AEW World Trios Champion was supportive of her and how he was exactly the sort of partner she needed, being in the business of professional wrestling.&quot;Umm, it's needed. It's very much needed. Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So to be able to find a spouse that, like, actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad at you for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff, that is, like, so crucial to me and beneficial because, like, I don't have to explain myself,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see when Buddy Matthews returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Many fans have been wondering if the couple will ever wrestle as a team. Only time will tell.