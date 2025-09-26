  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Buddy Matthews shares major personal update with his wife Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews shares major personal update with his wife Rhea Ripley

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 26, 2025 01:14 GMT
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have been married since 2024 [Image Credits: Buddy Matthews and WWE Australia
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have been married since 2024 [Image Credits: Buddy Matthews and WWE Australia's Instagram accounts]

AEW star Buddy Matthews and WWE star Rhea Ripley shared major news on social media. The married couple are employed in rival companies, but are seen together on the internet often, and recently made a huge revelation.

Ad

The Hounds of Hell member has been sidelined due to an ankle injury since February 2025, but he might be back in action very soon. Meanwhile, his wife, Rhea Ripley, has been trending on social media after she was poison misted by Asuka and attacked thereafter on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Amidst all the chaos, Matthews and Rhea had been working on a project behind the scenes.

Buddy Matthews took to Instagram and claimed that the couple had recently built a gym. They even shared a picture following their first workout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We did a little something…. We built a gym! First workout picture to commemorate the occasion!" Matthews wrote.
Ad

Rhea Ripley talks about Buddy Matthews

The pro wrestling business is highly unpredictable. It has its ups and downs. Rhea Ripley recently talked about how Buddy Matthews understands her perfectly.

While speaking with Allenownz Wrestling, the Eradicator recently explained how the former AEW World Trios Champion was supportive of her and how he was exactly the sort of partner she needed, being in the business of professional wrestling.

Ad
"Umm, it's needed. It's very much needed. Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So to be able to find a spouse that, like, actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad at you for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff, that is, like, so crucial to me and beneficial because, like, I don't have to explain myself," she said.

It will be interesting to see when Buddy Matthews returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Many fans have been wondering if the couple will ever wrestle as a team. Only time will tell.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications