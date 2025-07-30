"I don't think I could do it without him now": Rhea Ripley on 3-time WWE champion

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up about the importance of a popular 3-time champion in her personal life. It is none other than The Eradicator's husband, Buddy Matthews. Before joining All Elite Wrestling, Matthews performed in World Wrestling Entertainment. During his time in WWE, the star made a huge name for himself by winning several titles, including the Cruiserweight Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Seth Rollins. Rhea and Buddy have been married since June 2024. During a recent interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, Rhea Ripley talked about the importance of Buddy Matthews in her life. The Eradicator highlighted that a lot of people do not understand the wrestling business, and she was lucky to have a fellow professional wrestler in life who understands everything she goes through.&quot;Umm, it's needed. It's very much needed. Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So to be able to find a spouse that like actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff that is like so crucial to me and beneficial because like, I don't have to explain myself,&quot; she said.Mami added that she has gotten used to Matthews being there for her and believes she wouldn't be able to have a work-life balance without him.&quot;I don't have to stress that I haven't messaged him back or I haven't called him back, cause he understands what a normal Monday night is for me, because Mondays are just so stressful. It's back to back to back random stuff like all day... So like to have him there in my corner supporting me every step of the way. I don't think I could do it without him now. Like I've got so used to him being there,&quot; she added. [3:28 - 4:34]Check out her interview below:Rhea Ripley believes she could be involved in a romantic storyline again if Buddy Matthews returns to WWEDuring the same interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, Rhea Ripley talked about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, which ended after the latter turned on her to side with Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024.The former WWE Women's World Champion said that she doesn't think she could get involved in a romantic storyline once again unless her husband, Buddy Matthews, joins WWE in the future.&quot;It's hard to really tell coz like if you asked me beforehand, I would have said that it would have never happened in the first place. But then, there we were me and Dom. It's hard to tell what the future holds and like there's just so many possibilities that could potentially happen. Like I don't know if my husband will ever come back. I don't know if he does come back, then we could do something on TV, I don't know, anything could really happen,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen if Buddy Matthews will ever return to WWE in the future.Please credit Allenownz Wrasslin's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.