Buddy Matthews provides massive update on his recovery amid AEW absence

Buddy Matthews has been dealing with his ankle injury as of late. Therefore, he has been out of action from All Elite Wrestling for the past several months. He recently underwent a successful surgery, and fans believe he might get back soon. Amid his recovery period, Matthews shared a positive update with his followers.The former WWE star faced Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at Grand Slam: Australia in February this year. However, during the entrance, he injured his ankle. It led to him taking a break from wrestling since then, and he has been constantly preparing to make a return for a while. Recently, Matthews shared a video of himself from the gym with a motivational message.In a reel shared on Instagram, the former AEW World Trios Champion can be seen doing the shoulder press exercises. In the caption, he revealed that the last eight weeks have been pretty difficult for him, and despite having surgery, he can still feel the pain in his toes. But this pain cannot stop him from showing up at the gym and recovering to make his return.&quot;I’m not that guy who goes on social media &amp; portrays the perfect life without down periods! The Last 8 weeks has been extremely hard since my ankle surgery &amp; to this day I still can’t feel my toes with chronic pain! But we push forward, we make the best of what we have! Life isn’t always full of Rainbows 🌈 &amp; Butterflies! Be your own “self motivated hero!&quot; he wroteCheck out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBuddy Matthews recently shared a wholesome post with Rhea RipleyBuddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are a hotshot couple in pro-wrestling. They often share their wholesome moments with their fans on their social media. Recently, the AEW star shared a clip of him working out with The Eradicator in a pretty interesting way.Taking to Instagram, Matthews shared a video where he was doing a triceps pushdown. However, the eye-catching part was that he had Rhea Ripley on his back as the extra weight. He wrote in the caption that Mami keeps him grounded in life, and the video is just the proof of that.&quot;@rhearipley_wwe keeps me grounded… “literally”&quot; he wroteThat Instagram reel has been garnering a lot of attention on social media. It even sparked reactions from WWE stars like Chelsea Green. On such a positive note, Buddy Matthews moves towards his path to an in-ring comeback.