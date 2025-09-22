Former WWE champion reacts after Buddy Matthews uploads a training video with Rhea Ripley

A former WWE champion has responded to Buddy Matthews's recent training video with Rhea Ripley. The star believes she can emulate it with her own partner.
Buddy Matthews has not been seen in AEW since Grand Slam: Australia in February this year. The Best Kept Secret injured his leg while making an entrance at the event where he took on Kazuchika Okada for his now-defunct Continental Championship. Amid his absence, however, Matthews has been actively posting on social media, with many posts also including his real-life partner and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.
Yesterday, the former Trios Champion posted a cute training video with Rhea Ripley, where the Eradicator was mounted on his back while he performed a lat pull-down exercise. This received a response from former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, who said she will be recreating this with her partner, Matt Cardona, on her back.
"Gonna do this w Matt on my back," Green wrote
Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!
Check out Chelsea Green's reaction below:
Bandido makes huge pitch for former WWE star Buddy Matthews' return to AEW.
Amid his absence from AEW, Buddy Matthews' former partner Brody King teamed up with Bandido, and the duo, known as Brodido, won the AEW Tag Team Titles at last month's Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view. In a recent interview with Wrestlezone, Bandido discussed linking up with the Hounds of Hell ( Brody King and Matthews), alluding that they could form a trio once Matthews returns.
“A lot of people are asking Brody about Buddy [Matthews]. So if Brody and Buddy are already aligned, I can adjust my style to them. I got the two giants [by my side] and ‘The Most Wanted’ Bandido, that would be amazing for me,” Bandido said. [H/T: WrestleZone]
It will be interesting to see if the trio challenges for the AEW Trios Championship once Matthews returns from his injury.