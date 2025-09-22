Former WWE champion reacts after Buddy Matthews uploads a training video with Rhea Ripley

A former WWE champion has responded to Buddy Matthews's recent training video with Rhea Ripley. The star believes she can emulate it with her own partner.

Ad

Buddy Matthews has not been seen in AEW since Grand Slam: Australia in February this year. The Best Kept Secret injured his leg while making an entrance at the event where he took on Kazuchika Okada for his now-defunct Continental Championship. Amid his absence, however, Matthews has been actively posting on social media, with many posts also including his real-life partner and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley.

Yesterday, the former Trios Champion posted a cute training video with Rhea Ripley, where the Eradicator was mounted on his back while he performed a lat pull-down exercise. This received a response from former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green, who said she will be recreating this with her partner, Matt Cardona, on her back.

Ad

Trending

"Gonna do this w Matt on my back," Green wrote

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Check out Chelsea Green's reaction below:

Chelsea's comment [Screengrab taken from Instagram]

Bandido makes huge pitch for former WWE star Buddy Matthews' return to AEW.

Amid his absence from AEW, Buddy Matthews' former partner Brody King teamed up with Bandido, and the duo, known as Brodido, won the AEW Tag Team Titles at last month's Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view. In a recent interview with Wrestlezone, Bandido discussed linking up with the Hounds of Hell ( Brody King and Matthews), alluding that they could form a trio once Matthews returns.

Ad

“A lot of people are asking Brody about Buddy [Matthews]. So if Brody and Buddy are already aligned, I can adjust my style to them. I got the two giants [by my side] and ‘The Most Wanted’ Bandido, that would be amazing for me,” Bandido said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

It will be interesting to see if the trio challenges for the AEW Trios Championship once Matthews returns from his injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More