Big pitch made for Buddy Matthews by AEW star amid his absence

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 31, 2025 02:28 GMT
Buddy Matthews AEW
AEW star mentioned Buddy Matthews (Source-AEW on FB)

A current Champion in AEW made a creative pitch for Buddy Matthews amid his lengthy absence from TV. Buddy was a part of the Hounds of Hell team with Brody King before getting replaced.

Buddy Matthews got a big pitch from the current AEW World Tag Team Champion, Bandido. Matthews has been out of action since February due to injury. He last competed in a Continental title match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia. During Buddy's time away, his partner, Brody King formed a tag team with Bandido.

Brodido also became the AEW World Tag Team Champions at Forbidden Door 2025. While fans are awaiting Buddy Matthews' return, Bandido gave his thoughts on adjusting to the Hounds of Hell during an interview with WrestleZone. Bandido said that he could adjust his style if he were to form a trio with Buddy and Brody King:

“A lot of people are asking Brody about Buddy [Matthews]. So if Brody and Buddy are already aligned, I can adjust my style to them. I got the two giants [by my side] and ‘The Most Wanted’ Bandido, that would be amazing for me,” Bandido said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Brody King on Buddy Matthews' AEW absence

After Brody King won the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Bandido at Forbidden Door 2025, he was asked about his Hounds of Hell teammate, Buddy Matthews.

During the post-show media scrum, Brody teased going after the trios titles alongside Bandido when Buddy returns:

"I mean, I hope that Buddy is at home healing, and I hope that he is happy for me. But when the time comes, and he comes back, we always have the Trios Titles. But I will say that right now, I think it is really awesome that the two AEW homegrown guys are now the tag team champions again, and hopefully it stays that way for a while," Brody King said.
Fans will have to wait and see when Matthews makes his anticipated return.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

