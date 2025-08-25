Brody King addresses Buddy Matthews' AEW future after his misses Forbidden Door 2025

AEW star Brody King talked about Buddy Matthews' injury and hiatus after Forbidden Door. The Hounds of Black haven't been together for over six months now. Julia Hart is currently part of Triangle of Madness, and Buddy injured his ankle a few months ago. However, Brody has kept going and achieved massive success tonight.King and Bandido teamed up a few weeks ago and entered the tag team title tournament. The duo overcame top tag teams, and at the pay-per-view, Brodido defeated The Hurt Syndicate and FTR in a three-way contest to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. While Brody King won a tag title, Buddy is healing his foot after injuring it at Grand Slam Australia.At the post-media scrum following Forbidden Door, Brody King was asked about his absent tag team partner's condition. The newly crowned champion replied that he hopes to go after the trios championships once Buddy is back.&quot;I mean, I hope that Buddy is at home healing, and I hope that he is happy for me. But when the time comes, and he comes back, we always have the trios titles. But I will say that right now, I think it is really awesome that the two AEW homegrown guys are now the tag team champions again, and hopefully it stays that way for a while,&quot; he said.Brody King wants a match with Samoa JoeThe former AEW World Champion has delivered top-notch matches throughout his career, and many promising stars want to lock horns with him.While speaking with Grapsody, Brody King also named a match with Samoa Joe as his dream contest.&quot;Samoa Joe. The word dream match gets thrown around a lot, but Joe is somebody I’ve been wanting since I became a wrestler. Obviously, our styles are very interchangeable with each other. He’s a legend in this business and one of the best big men ever. It would be an honor to step in the ring with Joe,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what is next for King and Bandido.Please credit AEW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.