Brody King addresses Buddy Matthews' AEW future after his misses Forbidden Door 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 25, 2025 02:13 GMT
Brody King and Buddy Matthews have been teammates for past few years [Image Credit: AEW
Brody King and Buddy Matthews have been teammates for past few years [Image Credit: AEW on X]

AEW star Brody King talked about Buddy Matthews' injury and hiatus after Forbidden Door. The Hounds of Black haven't been together for over six months now. Julia Hart is currently part of Triangle of Madness, and Buddy injured his ankle a few months ago. However, Brody has kept going and achieved massive success tonight.

Ad

King and Bandido teamed up a few weeks ago and entered the tag team title tournament. The duo overcame top tag teams, and at the pay-per-view, Brodido defeated The Hurt Syndicate and FTR in a three-way contest to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. While Brody King won a tag title, Buddy is healing his foot after injuring it at Grand Slam Australia.

At the post-media scrum following Forbidden Door, Brody King was asked about his absent tag team partner's condition. The newly crowned champion replied that he hopes to go after the trios championships once Buddy is back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I mean, I hope that Buddy is at home healing, and I hope that he is happy for me. But when the time comes, and he comes back, we always have the trios titles. But I will say that right now, I think it is really awesome that the two AEW homegrown guys are now the tag team champions again, and hopefully it stays that way for a while," he said.
Ad
Ad

Brody King wants a match with Samoa Joe

The former AEW World Champion has delivered top-notch matches throughout his career, and many promising stars want to lock horns with him.

While speaking with Grapsody, Brody King also named a match with Samoa Joe as his dream contest.

"Samoa Joe. The word dream match gets thrown around a lot, but Joe is somebody I’ve been wanting since I became a wrestler. Obviously, our styles are very interchangeable with each other. He’s a legend in this business and one of the best big men ever. It would be an honor to step in the ring with Joe," he said.
Ad

It will be interesting to see what is next for King and Bandido.

Please credit AEW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications