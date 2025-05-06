Massive dream match for Samoa Joe teased in AEW

A massive dream match for Samoa Joe has been teased in AEW, and this comes amid his crazy rivalry with Jon Moxley. If this does come to fruition, there is a lot of potential in this match.

Joe is one of the most decorated athletes in the wrestling world and is widely respected. He is a reference point for young wrestlers, and many of them dream of taking him on in a match. AEW star Brody King is one of those, as he recently revealed that the former WWE star is his dream opponent.

The former member of the House of Black was speaking to Grapsody when he revealed why the Samoan Submission Machine is his idol in wrestling.

“Samoa Joe. The word dream match gets thrown around a lot, but Joe is somebody I’ve been wanting since I became a wrestler. Obviously, our styles are very interchangeable with each other. He’s a legend in this business and one of the best big men ever. It would be an honor to step in the ring with Joe.” [H/T Fightful]

Samoa Joe reveals Jon Moxley is afraid of him

As mentioned earlier, Samoa Joe is in a heated rivalry with Jon Moxley. The two former WWE stars will take on each other for the AEW World Title soon.

In a backstage promo on AEW Collision, Joe revealed that Moxley was afraid of him. He said that Mox did not have the heart to stand in front of The Samoan Submission Machine.

“You see, Jon, I had to put this match in a cage because there's something else I understand about you, it's that the Jon Moxley I look at today doesn't have the heart to stand in front of me. Moxley I see today, doesn't have the balls to get into a ring and get into an actual firefight with a man like me. Jon, come to Chicago at Beach Break, I'll break you. And when you turn around to run, there'll be nowhere to go. I am Samoa Joe, I will be the next AEW World Champion, and Moxley, I'll make you understand.”

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in their world title match that is coming up soon.

