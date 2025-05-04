Former WWE star claims Jon Moxley is afraid of him

A former WWE NXT Champion sent out a fiery message to Jon Moxley, claiming he has him scared. The promo aired on AEW Collision tonight ahead of their big match.

On the latest episode of Collision, former WWE star Samoa Joe appeared in an intense vignette. He addressed his upcoming AEW World title encounter against Jon Moxley inside the steel cage at the upcoming Beach Break special of Dynamite.

After revealing he was not present for Collision, Samoa Joe proceeded to explain that the only reason he put their match inside the steel cage was that he thinks Moxley is somewhat afraid to stand in front of him:

"You see, Jon, I had to put this match in a cage because there's something else I understand about you, it's that the Jon Moxley I look at today doesn't have the heart to stand in front of me. Moxley I see today, doesn't have the balls to get into a ring and get into an actual firefight with a man like me. Jon, come to Chicago at Beach Break, I'll break you. And when you turn around to run, there'll be nowhere to go. I am Samoa Joe, I will be the next AEW World Champion, and Moxley, I'll make you understand." [1:00-1:53]

It remains to be seen if Samoa Joe will be able to take the AEW World Title from Moxley.

