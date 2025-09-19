Buddy Matthews shares a cryptic post ahead of AEW All Out

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 17:49 GMT
Buddy Matthews
Buddy Matthews [Image via Matthews' Instagram account]

Buddy Matthews has been on a hiatus, dealing with an ankle injury since February this year, and had surgery last month. However, fans have been speculating that the former WWE star might make his return sooner rather than later. Now that AEW is days away from its big All Out PPV, Matthews has dropped a cryptic post on social media.

In February, the 36-year-old faced Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at Grand Slam: Australia. However, during his entrance, he injured his ankle, which penciled him out of action. Since then, he has been on a road to recovery, and he recently updated his fans that he successfully underwent surgery. Later, he was also spotted preparing for a return to the gym.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews recently shared a motivational reel on his story. It was about various celebrities sharing a positive message of never giving up without trying. It was a cryptic message that hinted that the former WWE star might be returning to the ring soon.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Buddy Matthews&#039; Instagram story [Image via Matthews&#039; Instagram]
Buddy Matthews' Instagram story [Image via Matthews' Instagram]

Buddy Matthews shares an incredible gym picture

Buddy Matthews has been working hard to make a return to the ring. After undergoing successful surgery, the AEW star is back at the gym once again to get in shape. Recently, he shared an incredible post-workout picture with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old shared a photo of his back. In the caption, he wrote a beautiful message for his fans. He urged his followers to keep walking straight towards their goals until they reach them successfully.

"Live looking backwards…. Or focus walking straight!" Matthews wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

This post has been garnering a lot of attention among his fans. Many pro-wrestling stars reacted with best wishes to Matthews, including former WWE star Elias. That said, it will be interesting to see when the former AEW World Trios Champion will make his return to the ring.

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
bell-icon Manage notifications