  "Buddy Matthews better be careful"- Fans can't keep calm after Rhea Ripley likes an unusual post on Instagram

“Buddy Matthews better be careful”- Fans can’t keep calm after Rhea Ripley likes an unusual post on Instagram

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 14, 2025 13:56 GMT
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley [Image from Buddy Matthews
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley [Image from Buddy Matthews' Instagram]

Rhea Ripley left fans abuzz online after liking a rather unconventional post on Instagram that may have AEW star Buddy Matthews slightly worried.

When it comes to power couples in the world of professional wrestling, many would argue that WWE star Rhea Ripley and Matthews are among the most popular couples. The Eradicator and The Best Kept Secret got married in June of last year and had known each other for years before that, as part of their professional lives. Despite working for rival promotions, the couple has not let it affect their relationship and often show affection and support for each other on social media. However, Ripley's latest escapade on Instagram has left fans in splits.

Recently, a user shared a news piece on Instagram that stated that a woman had smashed her husband's t**ticles upon finding out that he was cheating on her. A screenshot of this post was later shared on X by a fan, who also revealed that Mami had given the post a like.

You can check that post on X here.

This soon garnered reactions from fans, with the majority of them hilariously expressing concern for Matthews.

"Matthews better be careful," wrote one fan
"Buddy needs to watch out 😂😂😂", quipped another
Check out some other reactions on X below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]

Buddy Matthews looking fit as ever amid AEW absence

Buddy Matthews last wrestled for AEW at Grand Slam: Australia in February this year, where he challenged Kazuchika Okada for his now-defunct Continental Championship. During his entrance at the event, he suffered a ligament tear and has been out ever since.

A few days ago, Matthews took to Instagram to show off his impressive physique amid his hiatus.

"Live looking backwards…. Or focus walking straight!," wrote Matthews
It remains to be seen when The Best Kept Secret will finally make is return to All Elite Wrestling.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Karan Raj
