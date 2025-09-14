“Buddy Matthews better be careful”- Fans can’t keep calm after Rhea Ripley likes an unusual post on Instagram

Rhea Ripley left fans abuzz online after liking a rather unconventional post on Instagram that may have AEW star Buddy Matthews slightly worried.When it comes to power couples in the world of professional wrestling, many would argue that WWE star Rhea Ripley and Matthews are among the most popular couples. The Eradicator and The Best Kept Secret got married in June of last year and had known each other for years before that, as part of their professional lives. Despite working for rival promotions, the couple has not let it affect their relationship and often show affection and support for each other on social media. However, Ripley's latest escapade on Instagram has left fans in splits.Recently, a user shared a news piece on Instagram that stated that a woman had smashed her husband's t**ticles upon finding out that he was cheating on her. A screenshot of this post was later shared on X by a fan, who also revealed that Mami had given the post a like. You can check that post on X here.This soon garnered reactions from fans, with the majority of them hilariously expressing concern for Matthews. &quot;Matthews better be careful,&quot; wrote one fanCabro Sucio @AStar59946049LINK@ventispice Buddy Matthews better be careful&quot;Buddy needs to watch out 😂😂😂&quot;, quipped anotherWrestle_The_One @Wrestlish_WARLINK@ventispice Buddy needs to watch out 😂😂😂Check out some other reactions on X below:Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]Buddy Matthews looking fit as ever amid AEW absenceBuddy Matthews last wrestled for AEW at Grand Slam: Australia in February this year, where he challenged Kazuchika Okada for his now-defunct Continental Championship. During his entrance at the event, he suffered a ligament tear and has been out ever since. A few days ago, Matthews took to Instagram to show off his impressive physique amid his hiatus.&quot;Live looking backwards…. Or focus walking straight!,&quot; wrote Matthews View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen when The Best Kept Secret will finally make is return to All Elite Wrestling.