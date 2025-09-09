Buddy Matthews posts a cryptic message amid AEW absence; Rhea Ripley reposts it

Buddy Matthews, who has been away from AEW for quite some time, recently made headlines for posting a cryptic message online, which was even reshared by his real-life partner, Rhea Ripley.

Long-time absentee Buddy Matthews has not been in action for AEW since competing at the promotion's Grand Slam Australia pay-per-view in February this year. It was at the event that Buddy sustained a major ankle injury that forced his ongoing hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Last month, the former AEW Trios Champion underwent successful ankle surgery and is now on the mend. Amid his recovery, however, the 36-year-old caught fans' attention with a cryptic message he posted online.

Matthews shared a variation of the famous idiom "don't bite the hand that feeds you" on his stories on Instagram, seemingly implying that someone he helped may have betrayed him. The story was later reshared by his wife, Rhea Ripley.

"Don't bite the hand that feeds you cause most likely the hand that feeds you don't need you," Matthews shared

Buddy Matthews' Story [Screenshot taken from Instagram]

You can check out Rhea Ripley's story, resharing Buddy's post, here.

Bandido shares big pitch for Buddy Matthews upon AEW return

For those who don't know, Buddy Matthews was once part of a faction called Hounds of Hell alongside reigning AEW Tag Team Champion Brody King. Recently, King's partner Bandido, when speaking in a recent interview with Wrestlezone, shared an interesting pitch for when Buddy returns.

"A lot of people are asking Brody about Buddy [Matthews]. So if Brody and Buddy are already aligned, I can adjust my style to them. I got the two giants [by my side] and ‘The Most Wanted’ Bandido, that would be amazing for me,” Bandido said. [H/T WrestleZone]

It is worth noting that Brody also shared his thoughts on Buddy's upcoming return, recently saying that when the time comes, he, Buddy, and Bandido could team up to challenge for the Trios Title.

