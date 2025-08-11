  • home icon
  Wishing AEW Star Buddy Matthews a Speedy Recovery

Wishing AEW Star Buddy Matthews a Speedy Recovery

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 11, 2025 14:58 GMT
Buddy Matthews is currently a part of AEW (Image via Buddy Matthews' Instagram)
Buddy Matthews is currently a part of AEW (Image via Buddy Matthews' Instagram)

Buddy Matthews' momentum as part of the AEW roster came to a halt with a major injury this year. However, he underwent the right treatment and has begun his road to recovery with an important update.

Seth Rollins' former disciple had a significant bout in his home country of Australia this year in AEW. He battled Kazuchika Okada for the Continental title at Grand Slam Australia. However, Matthews injured himself while making his entrance, but managed to deliver a monumental showdown against The Rain Maker.

He has been out of action since that night and announced his surgery to repair his injured ankle. In a recent video posted on Instagram, Buddy Matthews revealed that he underwent successful surgery last Thursday. He was seen entering the medical facility in Jacksonville, Florida, with his real-life wife and WWE superstar, Rhea Ripley.

"Update: Last Thursday I underwent a procedure to help correct issues I had with my ankle stemming from an injury that took place back in February."

Furthermore, Buddy Matthews also added that after initial medical evaluations, he believed that rehab would be able to correct his injury and restore his strength and stability. However, Matthews ultimately had to resort to surgery and expressed gratitude to everyone who sent wishes for his speedy recovery.

After countless MRI & scans we believed that it could have been corrected with the right rehab to build back strength and stability. Unfortunately we hit a few road blocks on the way, which ultimately resulted in going under the knife to correct the issues. Thanks for everyone who send wishes. Now it’s time to rebuild!
Rhea Ripley spoke about the importance of Buddy Matthews in her life

Rhea Ripley has been on Buddy Matthews' side throughout his recovery process. The resident Mami of WWE opened up about the importance of having a partner like him, who is very understanding about her professional life, being part of the same business.

"Umm, it's needed. It's very much needed. Umm, this is such a wild, strange, weird business, and a lot of people don't understand it. So, to be able to find a spouse that, like, actually understands everything that you're going through and isn't gonna judge you or get mad at you for you not being able to respond on a work day. Like that stuff, that is, like, so crucial to me and beneficial because, like, I don't have to explain myself," she said.

Buddy Matthews has been a majorly part of factions during his AEW run. The match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia was one of his first significant opportunities as a singles wrestler at a major stage. With Matthews undergoing successful surgery and beginning his rehabilitation process, it remains to be seen when he will be cleared to make his return.

N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

