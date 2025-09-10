Buddy Matthews Shows Off Impressive Physique Amid AEW Absence

Buddy Matthews has been out of action for the past few months. Amid his absence, he has decided to show off his impressive physique.Buddy Matthews has been one of the most consistent performers in the ring ever since he joined AEW. He has found success as part of House of Black and even won the AEW World Trios Championship. Matthews was on the verge of a big push earlier this year and even challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship at Grand Slam Australia earlier this year. Sadly, the former WWE star injured his ankle during his entrance. He managed to finish the match, but it was later revealed that he suffered a ligament tear and cartilage damage and would be out of action for the foreseeable future. He even underwent surgery to repair the damage.Now, the AEW star has taken to Instagram to post a picture showing off his incredible physique. He captioned the post as follows:&quot;Live looking backwards…. Or focus walking straight!&quot;Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBuddy Matthews Was Upset With Fans Over A Recent Rhea Ripley IncidentRhea Ripley is one of the biggest female stars on the roster. She has been in the top spot for quite a while. Despite not competing at Clash in Paris, she went to France. Given her popularity, when she was walking on the streets of Paris, fans swarmed her to take photographs with Mami. There was no space between her and the fans as she tried to enter her vehicle. A clip of this went viral on social media.Buddy Matthews caught wind of this clip and took to social media to give his thoughts on the entire situation.&quot;Absolutely disgusting to raid someone’s personal space like this! Wake the f**k up &amp; respect peoples boundaries!&quot; Buddy wrote.It will be interesting to see when Matthews will make his return to the ring.