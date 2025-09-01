  • home icon
  Buddy Matthews is furious and sends explicit message after disturbing Rhea Ripley footage emerges

Buddy Matthews is furious and sends explicit message after disturbing Rhea Ripley footage emerges

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 01, 2025 00:57 GMT
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are married in real life [Photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are married in real life [Photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestling.com]

Buddy Matthews has reacted to the viral footage involving his wife, Rhea Ripley. He was completely furious and could not hold himself back from speaking his mind about the situation.

Earlier today, before WWE Clash in Paris, The Eradicator was seemingly enjoying some free time. Although she wasn't scheduled for a match during the show, she made TV appearances during the company's European tour. However, she was swarmed by fans as she entered a vehicle, and clips of the incident surfaced on social media.

Buddy Matthews took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on the situation. He was frustrated that fans weren’t respecting his wife's personal space. He demanded that fans start being more self-aware and respect the personal boundaries of wrestlers.

Check his post here.

"Absolutely disgusting to raid someone’s personal space like this! Wake the f**k up & respect peoples boundaries!" Buddy wrote.
Rhea Ripley has also broken her silence on the situation and urged fans to treat them like people and use common courtesy. She talked about how they should listen after being turned down already.

Another AEW star reacted to Rhea Ripley's viral clip

Another popular AEW star has shared their reaction to the situation. Ricochet also took to X/Twitter and called out the fans for not respecting her personal space. He compared them to maggots for swarming around her despite her not wanting to accommodate them at the moment.

"Disgusting maggots," Ricochet wrote.

This isn't the first time a situation like this has occurred, as several wrestlers have spoken about how fans have approached them in their faces at airports, on vacations, and in other public places when they just want to be left alone. Others still try to accommodate them when they can, but it still does not make it right. This Rhea Ripley situation may be an eye-opener for many.

Edited by Neda Ali
