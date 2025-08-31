"No means no"- Rhea Ripley details horrific real-life incident ahead of WWE Clash in Paris

While Rhea Ripley is not a part of the WWE Clash in Paris match card, she is present in France for the company's upcoming premium live event. Mami went through an uncomfortable incident ahead of the event, following which she sent a vital message to the fans.Fans often go overboard to show support for their favorite wrestlers despite the stars constantly reminding them of their boundaries. CM Punk recently went through a similar incident, after which he requested fans not to touch them.In a video making rounds on social media, Rhea Ripley was also seen swamped by fans, who were trying to get her autograph and get a picture clicked with her. Mami addressed the incident on her X/Twitter handle, noting that she was pushed against her cab's door and &quot;completely mobbed.&quot; The former Women's World Champion sounded pretty frustrated from her post.RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWELINKRemember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.Video of Rhea Ripley getting swamped by WWE fans in ParisRhea Ripley was seemingly at Disneyland, Paris, where she was swamped by fans. The video making the rounds on the internet shows that Mami was surrounded by fans while walking back to her car, which made her very uncomfortable.You can check out the incident in the clip below:Rhea has addressed inappropriate behavior from fans previously, also. She reminded everyone not to send fan mail to her residential address, calling it creepy. The former Women's World Champion has also talked about being approached with merch at the airports, but it seems like her words are not reaching the concerned people.Coming to the Clash in Paris, Mami is not booked at WWE's upcoming premium live event. She is currently involved in a storyline with IYO SKY, and it seems like the two could soon become a part of the tag team division. WWE has been teasing a rift between SKY and her former stablemates - Asuka and Kairi Sane.