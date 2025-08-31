Top AEW Star Sends a Message After Concerning Video of Rhea Ripley Emerges

A concerning video of Rhea Ripley recently surfaced online ahead of Clash in Paris. A top AEW star has now sent a message regarding this issue.Ricochet has managed to establish himself as one of the top heels in the business over the past few months in AEW. He has continued his heelish ways online on social media while engaging in banter with fans. Hence, when the video of Ripley emerged, he didn't hesitate to fire some shots.Many WWE stars are in France for Clash in Paris, which is set to take place within the hour. Ahead of the show, a video surfaced online that showed Mami walking in the streets of Paris. What was surprising about the video was that the former Women's World Champion was swarmed by a many fans as she was trying to make her way to her Uber. Several fans attempted to take pictures with Ripley. Ricochet caught wind of this video with some not-so-friendly words describing the fans:&quot;Disgusting maggots.&quot;Check out his tweet below:Rhea Ripley Also Addressed the IncidentWrestling fans are a passionate bunch. However, they can sometimes cross the line in an attempt to take a photo with their favorite WWE star. As a result, fans often forget that there is a human being behind the persona who might get uncomfortable with these overtures.Following this incident, Rhea Ripley herself took to social media to describe how she felt during that situation.&quot;Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.&quot;Check out her tweet below:RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWELINKRemember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies… No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.Rhea Ripley might be in the French capital city, but she is not competing at Clash in Paris tonight.