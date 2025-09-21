  • home icon
  Buddy Matthews posts heartwarming gym workout with Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews posts heartwarming gym workout with Rhea Ripley

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:04 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews [Image via Matthews' Instagram]

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are a hot-shot couple in professional wrestling. They often share their personal life moments and glimpses with their fans on their social media. Recently, the couple shared a heartwarming gym workout video that has been making the rounds among their followers.

The AEW star is currently recovering from the ankle injury he sustained earlier this year. Following a successful surgery, he is back at the gym to prepare for his comeback to the ring. Amid this preparation, Matthews was spotted doing a triceps pushdown recently, but with Rhea Ripley on his back to raise the difficulty.

Taking to Instagram, the former AEW World Trios Champion posted a reel with himself performing the exercise while having Ripley on his back. In the caption, Buddy Matthews said that The Eradicator always keeps him grounded to his roots. With a heartfelt tone, the 36-year-old wrote:

"@rhearipley_wwe keeps me grounded… “literally” 😂😂"

Check out his reel below:

Matthews has been dropping various teases about his potential return to the ring as of late. It will be interesting to see when and where the AEW star will make his comeback to the company down the line.

Chelsea Green comments on Buddy Matthews' reel

Buddy Matthews' reel with Rhea Ripley has been making a lot of buzz all over the internet. Fans have been adoring the chemistry between the couple in the comment. Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green also shared her thoughts on this video.

In the comment section, The Hot Mess said that she would also like to do the same activity with her husband, Matt Cardona. However, the 34-year-old wants to put her own twist on it, insisting she would rather carry Cardona on her back than jump onto his.

"Gonna do this w Matt on my back" wrote Green

Check out her comment below:

Chelsea Green&#039;s comment on Matthews&#039; post [Image via AEW Star&#039;s Instagram]
Chelsea Green's comment on Matthews' post [Image via AEW Star's Instagram]

Green's comment is also getting a lot of attention on the post. Considering her attitude, she has the potential to post such a reel on her page in the near future.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
