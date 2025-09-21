Buddy Matthews posts heartwarming gym workout with Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are a hot-shot couple in professional wrestling. They often share their personal life moments and glimpses with their fans on their social media. Recently, the couple shared a heartwarming gym workout video that has been making the rounds among their followers.The AEW star is currently recovering from the ankle injury he sustained earlier this year. Following a successful surgery, he is back at the gym to prepare for his comeback to the ring. Amid this preparation, Matthews was spotted doing a triceps pushdown recently, but with Rhea Ripley on his back to raise the difficulty.Taking to Instagram, the former AEW World Trios Champion posted a reel with himself performing the exercise while having Ripley on his back. In the caption, Buddy Matthews said that The Eradicator always keeps him grounded to his roots. With a heartfelt tone, the 36-year-old wrote:&quot;@rhearipley_wwe keeps me grounded… “literally” 😂😂&quot;Check out his reel below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthews has been dropping various teases about his potential return to the ring as of late. It will be interesting to see when and where the AEW star will make his comeback to the company down the line.Chelsea Green comments on Buddy Matthews' reelBuddy Matthews' reel with Rhea Ripley has been making a lot of buzz all over the internet. Fans have been adoring the chemistry between the couple in the comment. Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green also shared her thoughts on this video.In the comment section, The Hot Mess said that she would also like to do the same activity with her husband, Matt Cardona. However, the 34-year-old wants to put her own twist on it, insisting she would rather carry Cardona on her back than jump onto his.&quot;Gonna do this w Matt on my back&quot; wrote GreenCheck out her comment below:Chelsea Green's comment on Matthews' post [Image via AEW Star's Instagram]Green's comment is also getting a lot of attention on the post. Considering her attitude, she has the potential to post such a reel on her page in the near future.