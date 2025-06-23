Buddy Matthews gives a heartbreaking health update amid AEW absence

Buddy Matthews has provided a personal health update on social media. This comes after his absence from the promotion due to an injury he sustained four months ago.

At AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15, Matthews rolled his ankle while making his entrance for his match against Kazuchika Okada. Despite this, he was still able to finish the match and walk back on his own. It was revealed that he suffered an ankle injury, which is the sole reason he has not been seen on TV since then.

During an Instagram Live earlier today, Buddy Matthews revealed that his recovery from injury was not going as well as expected. He mentioned still not having mobility. The AEW star also mentioned that he expected to be back in the ring by April, but things have taken a turn for the worse.

Trending

“The ankle is not recovering as well as I thought it would be. There’s no mobility to it, if I can’t have mobility, I can’t move properly. Once it hits three months without healing, it becomes chronic … I thought I’d be back in the ring in April." [H/T RSN]

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Expand Tweet

Buddy Matthews wants to face Kenny Omega

Despite being with the company for over three years, Matthews recently revealed a match he wanted to have that would please both him and the fans.

While appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 36-year-old mentioned that this would be against Kenny Omega. He was open to the idea. The two have shared the ring on multiple occasions when The Elite and The House of Black clashed in the past, but they have never faced off one-on-one.

"I think that what everyone wants is me and Kenny, Yeah, me nand Kenny. That's on a lot of people's bucket list. Will it happen? I don’t know. Am I down for it? Absolutely." [From 54:10 onwards]

Buddy Matthews was on a roll to start the year as part of the Hounds of Hell with Brody King and Julia Hart. His unexpected injury ruined his momentum, and fans will need to stay tuned to see how his recovery progresses.

We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More