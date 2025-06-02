Major update on Buddy Matthews amid his AEW absence - Reports

Buddy Matthews has not been featured on AEW television since February this year. Now, an update has emerged regarding the former WWE Superstar's health status.

"The Best Kept Secret" of pro wrestling made his All Elite Wrestling debut back in 2022, joining forces with his long-time rival Malakai Black and Brody King. Although Aleister Black has since returned to WWE, Matthews, King, and later addition Julia Hart have continued to ply their trade in the Jacksonville-based promotion, their old group - House of Black - having been repackaged as The Hounds of Hell.

Matthews has been missing from AEW programming since failing to dethrone Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship at Grand Slam Australia. The Melbourne-native reportedly sustained an injury to his ankle during his entrance. A fan recently asked wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful if the former World Trios Champion had been taken off television, similar to how Mariah May, Scorpio Sky, and Danhausen have seemingly been.

Sapp responded by clarifying that Buddy Matthews is still injured. While Mariah is expected to be WWE-bound, Sky and Danhausen are seemingly still contracted to All Elite Wrestling and could potentially be utilized in the company's programming, even though they haven't appeared in some time.

The "Very Nice, Very Evil" star last competed in an All Elite Wrestling ring at the Zero Hour pre-show before Worlds End 2023, in a TNT Title contenders' battle royal. Scorpio, on the other hand, has not wrestled in AEW since losing to Andrade El Idolo on the September 16, 2023, episode of Collision. Although the former TNT Champion was featured in a segment with Private Party on Rampage last year, nothing ultimately came of it.

AEW's Buddy Matthews on his recovery

Buddy Matthews has been on the mend since suffering an ankle injury at Grand Slam Australia. The 36-year-old star shed light on the injury and discussed his road to recovery while speaking to Chris Van Vliet during a recent interview.

"It's okay. Rolled it pretty, pretty bad[ly]. I had [an] X-ray [and an] MRI. There was no break, but there was, like, a partial ligament tear and cartilage damage. Yeah, [I'm] walking. I haven't run. I haven't jumped. I've just started implementing cardio, but then it kind of stiffens up, and you know, we're working through it," Buddy said. (H/T WrestlingINC.)

It remains to be seen when Matthews will be stepping back into the squared circle in AEW.

