Tony Khan finally addresses former AEW champion's absence amid ongoing frustration

AEW President Tony Khan finally addressed a former TNT Champion's frustration regarding his booking. He also revealed that he had talked to the star.
The former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky recently hinted at frustration regarding not being booked on TV since September 2023 despite being fit and healthy. During the Double or Nothing 2025 post-show media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about the situation with the former TNT Champion.
Tony said he likes Scorpio Sky, and he has had talks with him, but things went in a different direction than expected:
"I like Scorpio Sky and I have...it's interesting because Scorpio Sky's name came up recently, you mentioned he's looking to come back, and I have had talks with Scorpio Sky about the ideas and things we could do. Scorpio Sky is someone who's been here since day one, and I've a lot of respect, and I saw that he said that. I actually had talked to Scorpio Sky about doing something, and we ended up going in a different direction."
Tony Khan concluded that things didn't work out between him and Sky previously for some reason, and he would use him with an idea when the time is right. Only time will tell when Scorpio Sky will be back on TV.