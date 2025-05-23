  • home icon
Former champion opens up about his absence from AEW programming; he last wrestled in 2023

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 23, 2025 10:11 GMT
A former AEW TNT Champion is frustrated. (Images via AEW Facebook and AEW YouTube)
A former AEW TNT Champion is frustrated. (Images via AEW Facebook and AEW YouTube)

The AEW TNT Championship lineage is prestigious. It has been held by huge names such as Cody Rhodes, Miro, Wardlow, Samoa Joe, Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, the now deceased Brodie Lee, and more. Former WWE star Adam Cole currently holds it. He won this title earlier this year at Dynasty.

Fans often forget that once upon a time, the TNT Championship was held by AEW star Scorpio Sky. He had two reigns, and both of them were decent. Unfortunately, he has not been seen in any of the promotion's programs in a long time. The 42-year-old is an immensely talented in-ring competitor, and on a recent appearance on the Creating Character podcast, he expressed his views on the situation.

The AEW star said that even though it looks like he is injured, that is far from the truth. He is healthy, fit, and hopeful that Tony Khan will book him again.

"Well, I mean, anyone that has followed me obviously knows that things have been a little different over the last couple of years. I know I’m healthy and I’ve been healthy for a long time, and I’ve been wanting to compete. But it’s just one of those things where—what can you do? You only have like so much say. You have this much say, you know? And… yeah, you do what you can." he said [H/T Ring Side News]
Sky's last match in All Elite Wrestling took place on AEW Collision #14 in 2023, where he was defeated by Andrade El Idolo.

AEW's Scorpio Sky dislikes getting paid for doing nothing

Although Scorpio Sky is hardly seen in All Elite Wrestling, he is still under contract with them. He apparently dislikes getting paid for doing nothing and simply wants to wrestle again.

"You don’t grow up dreaming of getting paid to not do this. Yeah, you grow up dreaming of doing it. And that’s where I think the frustration comes in," he said. [H/T Ring Side News]
Scorpio Sky made his wrestling debut back in 2002. As a young boy, he was a fan of Bret Hart and Ric Flair.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
