  "Tony Khan needs to let him go, Triple H will grab him"- Fans go berserk over AEW's booking of current champion

"Tony Khan needs to let him go, Triple H will grab him"- Fans go berserk over AEW's booking of current champion

By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 23, 2025 09:50 GMT
AEW Triple H
Triple H (right) and Tony Khan (left) (Source: WWE.com and AEW on YouTube)

Fans on the internet expressed their displeasure towards the booking of a major AEW champion after the latest Collision episode. The star has been on an underwhelming run lately.

Fans are not delighted with the current TNT Champion, Adam Cole's booking. Cole made his AEW debut in 2021, and while he has had a decent run until now, his tenure has been riddled with injuries. After his return from injury last year, the former NXT Champion has been paired with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of The Paragon.

At the Dynasty 2025 Pay-Per-View, Adam Cole captured the TNT Championship from Daniel Garcia. However, Cole has defended the title only once, which was last month on an episode of Collision. On the recent episode of Collision, Cole was on commentary instead of having an in-ring competition, and it didn't sit well with the fans.

Many fans on X (fka Twitter) called out AEW for the lackluster booking of Adam Cole as the TNT Champion. Some also asked Tony Khan to let Cole go, as Triple H could have him in the WWE. Here is how the fans reacted to Cole's booking:

Fans on X expressed their frustration towards the booking of Adam Cole in AEW since he won the TNT Title
Adam Cole announced for a major match at AEW Double or Nothing

While Adam Cole was sitting on the commentary during the latest Collision episode, it was announced that he will be competing in a Trios match at Double or Nothing this Sunday. The TNT Champion will team with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly to take on Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family.

While the feud between The Paragon and The Don Callis Family didn't have a great build, the challenge was made by Cole after their confrontation on Collision this week. It remains to be seen what transpires in the blockbuster Trios match.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
