"Tony Khan needs to let him go, Triple H will grab him"- Fans go berserk over AEW's booking of current champion

Fans on the internet expressed their displeasure towards the booking of a major AEW champion after the latest Collision episode. The star has been on an underwhelming run lately.

Fans are not delighted with the current TNT Champion, Adam Cole's booking. Cole made his AEW debut in 2021, and while he has had a decent run until now, his tenure has been riddled with injuries. After his return from injury last year, the former NXT Champion has been paired with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of The Paragon.

At the Dynasty 2025 Pay-Per-View, Adam Cole captured the TNT Championship from Daniel Garcia. However, Cole has defended the title only once, which was last month on an episode of Collision. On the recent episode of Collision, Cole was on commentary instead of having an in-ring competition, and it didn't sit well with the fans.

Many fans on X (fka Twitter) called out AEW for the lackluster booking of Adam Cole as the TNT Champion. Some also asked Tony Khan to let Cole go, as Triple H could have him in the WWE. Here is how the fans reacted to Cole's booking:

Fans on X expressed their frustration towards the booking of Adam Cole in AEW since he won the TNT Title

Adam Cole announced for a major match at AEW Double or Nothing

While Adam Cole was sitting on the commentary during the latest Collision episode, it was announced that he will be competing in a Trios match at Double or Nothing this Sunday. The TNT Champion will team with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly to take on Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family.

Expand Tweet

While the feud between The Paragon and The Don Callis Family didn't have a great build, the challenge was made by Cole after their confrontation on Collision this week. It remains to be seen what transpires in the blockbuster Trios match.

