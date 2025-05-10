Top AEW star reveals shocking injury update

A top AEW name has opened up about a recent injury that sidelined him from weekly programming. The star in focus is Buddy Matthews, a member of the Hounds of Hell faction.
The Australian suffered a serious ankle injury during his highly anticipated match against Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship at Grand Slam: Australia in February.
In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Matthews described how he rolled his ankle "pretty, pretty bad," prompting immediate concern about his ability to finish the match.
"It's okay. Rolled it pretty, pretty bad[ly]. I had [an] X-ray [and an] MRI. There was no break, but there was, like, a partial ligament tear and cartilage damage. Yeah, [I'm] walking. I haven't run. I haven't jumped. I've just started implementing cardio, but then it kind of stiffens up, and you know, we're working through it," Buddy said. [ H/T: WrestlingINC. ]
Buddy is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and is known for his eye-catching in-ring style. He has been a consistent performer since he joined Tony Khan's promotion. For his fans, the Australian's injury is concerning, but his resilience and determination to return stronger should definitely reassure them of his inevitable return to the ring.
AEW star Buddy Matthews given a cheeky nickname by WWE Superstar
On a lighter note regarding Buddy Matthews, a fun behind-the-scenes detail about the AEW star recently grabbed fan attention.
During her recent interview with 92.9 Triple M Perth, Buddy's real-life wife and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley dropped a personal detail about the AEW star. When host Daniel Leach jokingly asked Mami if he could be called "Daddy," Ripley was quick to respond with a cheeky remark, stating that it was a big shoe to fill, and followed it up by saying that Buddy already had that name.
"Oh, that's a big shoe to fill. I don't know. I feel, like, someone named Buddy [Matthews] might already have that name," Ripley said. [From 00:45 to 00:54]
Despite working for rival promotions, the couple remains one of the most talked-about duos in the wrestling world.