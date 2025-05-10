Top AEW star reveals shocking injury update

A top AEW name has opened up about a recent injury that sidelined him from weekly programming. The star in focus is Buddy Matthews, a member of the Hounds of Hell faction.

Ad

The Australian suffered a serious ankle injury during his highly anticipated match against Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship at Grand Slam: Australia in February.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Matthews described how he rolled his ankle "pretty, pretty bad," prompting immediate concern about his ability to finish the match.

"It's okay. Rolled it pretty, pretty bad[ly]. I had [an] X-ray [and an] MRI. There was no break, but there was, like, a partial ligament tear and cartilage damage. Yeah, [I'm] walking. I haven't run. I haven't jumped. I've just started implementing cardio, but then it kind of stiffens up, and you know, we're working through it," Buddy said. [ H/T: WrestlingINC. ]

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Buddy is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and is known for his eye-catching in-ring style. He has been a consistent performer since he joined Tony Khan's promotion. For his fans, the Australian's injury is concerning, but his resilience and determination to return stronger should definitely reassure them of his inevitable return to the ring.

AEW star Buddy Matthews given a cheeky nickname by WWE Superstar

On a lighter note regarding Buddy Matthews, a fun behind-the-scenes detail about the AEW star recently grabbed fan attention.

Ad

During her recent interview with 92.9 Triple M Perth, Buddy's real-life wife and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley dropped a personal detail about the AEW star. When host Daniel Leach jokingly asked Mami if he could be called "Daddy," Ripley was quick to respond with a cheeky remark, stating that it was a big shoe to fill, and followed it up by saying that Buddy already had that name.

"Oh, that's a big shoe to fill. I don't know. I feel, like, someone named Buddy [Matthews] might already have that name," Ripley said. [From 00:45 to 00:54]

Ad

Despite working for rival promotions, the couple remains one of the most talked-about duos in the wrestling world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More