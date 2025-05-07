Rhea Ripley reveals new nickname for Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are among the most popular couples in the pro wrestling industry, even though the two aren't in the same promotion. Recently, Ripley teased Matthews' nickname when a host asked her a question.

Rhea Ripley is also known as Mami, a moniker that gained popularity when she was in The Judgment Day alongside Dominik Mysterio. While The Eradicator isn't associated with the villainous faction anymore, she's still called Mami by fans across the world.

In an interview with 92.9 Triple M Perth while promoting WWE Crown Jewel 2025, the host, Daniel Leach, asked Rhea Ripley if he could be called Daddy. Mami said it was a big shoe to fill, and it might not happen, as she indicated that Buddy Matthews already had that nickname.

"Oh, that's a big shoe to fill. I don't know. I feel like someone named Buddy [Matthews] might already have that name," Ripley said. (From 00:45 to 00:54)

Buddy Matthews reveals Rhea Ripley initially hated him; explains what happened

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley knew each other for years before they began dating and eventually tied the knot. However, the journey wasn't easy for Matthews, as Ripley initially hated him when they were coming up in the industry.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion explained that a heelish segment in Australia was probably what "scarred" Mami when she was in the crowd watching his work.

"She [Ripley] used to watch me when I wrestled in Australia," said Matthews. "Yeah, she was in the crowd, and she HATED me. And she still, to this day—there was this girl, her name was Sway, and I was a heel back then, so one of the angles was she did something, and I just rifled this forearm off on her and dropped her. She thought—she's probably scarred by this, but she remembers it. She hated me," Matthews said.

It'll be interesting to see if the couple ever shares the ring in the Stamford-based promotion.

