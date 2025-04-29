Rhea Ripley hated Buddy Matthews; AEW star reveals shocking relationship details

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are one of wrestling's biggest power couples, but the beginning of their relationship was rocky. Matthews recently revealed that the former Women's World Champion hated him before they met.
Ripley and Matthews both came up on the Australian independent scene, but the AEW star was already well-established before The Eradicator got her start. In a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Buddy Matthews detailed their early history.
When asked how they met, Matthews revealed that Ripley had watched him wrestle on the indies. The Hounds of Hell star played a villainous character back then, and he claims that Rhea hated him—especially after he struck a female star with a vicious forearm in the ring:
"She [Ripley] used to watch me when I wrestled in Australia," said Matthews. "Yeah, she was in the crowd, and she HATED me. And she still, to this day—there was this girl, her name was Sway, and I was a heel back then, so one of the angles was she did something, and I just rifled this forearm off on her and dropped her. She thought—she's probably scarred by this, but she remembers it. She hated me." [From 7:19 to 7:44]
Buddy Matthews warned Rhea Ripley about her ex-boyfriend
Despite wrestling for the same promotions in Australia, Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley didn't cross paths until they were both on WWE's roster, and their earliest interaction wasn't exactly pleasant.
In the same interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Matthews revealed that, while they missed each other multiple times on the indie scene and in NXT, he does remember delivering a warning to her about her then-partner, who had been rubbing people the wrong way:
"My last show in Adelaide was her first show, she worked for the merch, and she started working that show. I moved to America, started NXT. When she came to NXT, I went to 205 Live. I had maybe one interaction with her, which I had to tell her something about her, uh, partner, at the time, because he was rubbing some people the wrong way. So I had to go, 'Yeah, just maybe don't bring him in anymore.' So, that was our only interaction," Matthews said.
Despite the early dysfunction, Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are now happily married. Whether they ever step into the ring together remains to be seen.