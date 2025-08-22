AEW star Buddy Matthews shares serious health update after undergoing surgery

Former AEW champion Buddy Matthews has been out of action for several months now. The self-proclaimed "Best Kept Secret" of professional wrestling has now shared a concerning update relating to his health.

Earlier this year, in his hometown at Grand Slam Australia, Buddy Matthews challenged Kazuchika Okada for his Continental Championship. The Hounds of Hell member unfortunately suffered an unexpected ankle injury during his entrance for the bout. Although he finished the matchup nonetheless, with The Rainmaker retaining, Matthews has been on the mend since then.

This past June, Buddy revealed on social media that his ankle had not been recovering at the pace he had expected it to, and that there was no mobility in it at that time. Now, taking to his Instagram story, the former AEW World Trios Champion has shared yet another update on his current health condition. He posted a photograph of his taped-up ankle following his recent surgery, and disclosed that his injured leg was shrinking in size, presumably due to lack of use and activity. However, Matthews is also seemingly trying to prepare for his comeback regardless of his slow recovery, writing in the caption:

""Limited" is a understatement but doing something is better than nothing at all! Poor leg is shrinking..." - wrote Matthews.

Check out a screenshot of Buddy Matthews' IG story below:

Buddy Matthews' health update [Source : Matthews' Instagram]

It remains to be seen when Buddy Matthews will return to active competition in AEW.

Buddy Matthews' stable-mate has an AEW title match this month

While Buddy Matthews has been missing from the squared circle since this past February, his House of Black and Hounds of Hell stable-mate Brody King has continued to practice his craft of violence on All Elite Wrestling television. The powerhouse recently formed a new tag team with Bandido, and the duo have been competing in the latest AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite in Scotland, Brodido battled FTR in the finals of the tournament for the right to challenge Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley for their tag belts at Forbidden Door 2025. The bout ended in a time-limit draw, however, and as a result Tony Khan announced that The Hurt Syndicate members would defend their championships against both teams in the upcoming PPV.

World Tag Team Title three-way graphic for Forbidden Door [Source : All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen who will walk out of The O2 Arena with the tag team championships this coming Sunday.

