Spoiler: AEW Announces Huge Three-Way Match for Forbidden Door 2025; Big Trouble for Current Champions

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is set to take place this weekend at The O2 arena in London, England. Days before the pay-per-view, the company added a huge three-way match.Considering Forbidden Door is one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest PPVs of the year, the promotion was trying to find some worthy challengers for the World Tag Team Champions, The Hurt Syndicate. Hence, the Jacksonville-based promotion announced a Tag Title Eliminator Tournament to determine the number one contenders for the tag title.The Jacksonville-based promotion is pre-taping this week's episode of Dynamite in advance. The finals of the Tag Title Eliminator Tournament took place between Brodido and FTR. However, the match ended in a time limit draw. Therefore, AEW announced that at Forbidden Door 2025, The Hurt Syndicate will defend their World Tag Team Championship against Brodido and FTR in a Three-Way match.AEW Made a Massive Change to a Forbidden Door MatchAt All In: Texas, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian betrayed Christian Cage and attacked him in the ring. Just as things were about to go from bad to worse for Cage with FTR, Wayne, and Sabian in the ring, Adam Copeland made his return and chased away the heels. He then told Cage to go find himself.In the weeks that followed, Cage feuded with his former stablemates. However, recently, he reunited with the Rated R Superstar. The two best friends were set to face Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian at Forbidden Door 2025. However, Nick has suffered an undisclosed injury. During tonight's taping of Dynamite, Luchasaurus made his AEW return after nearly a year and confronted Cage. Now, it has been confirmed that Luchasaurus will take Nick Wayne's place at Forbidden Door 2025.This was Luchasaurus' first televised appearance since he was hospitalized with double pneumonia in September 2024. It's good to see him back in the ring.