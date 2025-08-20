Spoiler: 275 Lbs Star Finally Returns on AEW Dynamite After 360 Days and Replaces Nick Wayne

A massive star has just made his return on AEW Dynamite. He will now replace Nick Wayne in an upcoming match.Luchasaurus has been with AEW since the very beginning. Despite his massive size, he is known for his athletic prowess in the ring, which helped get him over with the fans. Luchasaurus aligned with Christian Cage when the latter formed the Patriarchy. However, their relationship was far from good. There were many times when it looked like the 275-pounder would betray Cage, but it never happened. He even helped Christian win the Casino Gauntlet at All In: London last year. However, his run came to a screeching halt in September 2024 when he was hospitalized with double pneumonia. Since then, he has been off TV.AEW taped this week's episode of Dynamite ahead of time. During the show, Luchasaurus made his return and confronted Christian Cage. It is also confirmed that he will be taking Nick Wayne's spot at Forbidden Door.Nick Wayne Was to Team With Kip Sabian Against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at Forbidden Door 2025At All In: Texas, Nick Wayne and Christian Cage were unsuccessful in winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Following the match, Wayne and Kip Sabian turned on Cage and attacked him. FTR even offered a chair to Wayne to further hurt Cage. However, Adam Copeland returned and saved Cage from a vicious attack. The Rated-R Superstar then asked his old friend to go find himself.In the following weeks, Cage continued to feud with Wayne and Sabian. However, Copeland also joined him in the fight, and they reunited once again. Hence, at Forbidden Door 2025, Cage and Copeland were set to face Wayne and Sabian.Now, it looks like Wayne is out of the match due to an undisclosed injury, and Luchasaurus will take his place.