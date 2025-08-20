  • home icon
  • Spoiler: 275 Lbs Star Finally Returns on AEW Dynamite After 360 Days and Replaces Nick Wayne

Spoiler: 275 Lbs Star Finally Returns on AEW Dynamite After 360 Days and Replaces Nick Wayne

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 20, 2025 19:53 GMT
A massive star has just made his return on AEW Dynamite. He will now replace Nick Wayne in an upcoming match.

Luchasaurus has been with AEW since the very beginning. Despite his massive size, he is known for his athletic prowess in the ring, which helped get him over with the fans. Luchasaurus aligned with Christian Cage when the latter formed the Patriarchy. However, their relationship was far from good. There were many times when it looked like the 275-pounder would betray Cage, but it never happened. He even helped Christian win the Casino Gauntlet at All In: London last year. However, his run came to a screeching halt in September 2024 when he was hospitalized with double pneumonia. Since then, he has been off TV.

AEW taped this week's episode of Dynamite ahead of time. During the show, Luchasaurus made his return and confronted Christian Cage. It is also confirmed that he will be taking Nick Wayne's spot at Forbidden Door.

Nick Wayne Was to Team With Kip Sabian Against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at Forbidden Door 2025

At All In: Texas, Nick Wayne and Christian Cage were unsuccessful in winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Following the match, Wayne and Kip Sabian turned on Cage and attacked him. FTR even offered a chair to Wayne to further hurt Cage. However, Adam Copeland returned and saved Cage from a vicious attack. The Rated-R Superstar then asked his old friend to go find himself.

In the following weeks, Cage continued to feud with Wayne and Sabian. However, Copeland also joined him in the fight, and they reunited once again. Hence, at Forbidden Door 2025, Cage and Copeland were set to face Wayne and Sabian.

Now, it looks like Wayne is out of the match due to an undisclosed injury, and Luchasaurus will take his place.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

bell-icon Manage notifications