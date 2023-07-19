AEW star Buddy Matthews shares a post of Rhea Ripley imitating him on WWE RAW

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently took to social media to share an interesting picture of Rhea Ripley from WWE RAW.

Since they began dating, the duo has delighted fans with their playful interactions on social media. In a recent Instagram story, Matthews posted a photo where Ripley playfully imitated him during their appearance on the latest episode of RAW.

Although the specific action being imitated was left unspecified. This is not the first time that Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley have poked fun at each other on social media. In the past, he has made jokes about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Check out the screenshot of the Instagram story below:

AEW star Buddy Matthews' Instagram Story

It's clear that the both of them have a lot of fun together, and their interactions on social media are a way for them to connect with fans.

They both support each other's careers, enjoying their time in their respective wrestling promotions.

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan could emerge as Rhea Ripley's next challenger at SummerSlam

Liv Morgan may challenge WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as their rivalry started unfolding on a recent WWE RAW episode. Before the title match featuring Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, tensions escalated between Ripley and the tag team champions.

The Eradicator ruthlessly assaulted Morgan and specifically targeted Raquel Rodriguez's knee, leaving her at a disadvantage for the impending contest.

Seizing the opportunity created by the chaos, Green and Deville emerged victorious, causing Morgan and Rodriguez to lose the Tag Team titles.

In the main event, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley during a match between Judgment Day and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, indicating that Morgan might be the next potential challenger for Ripley, especially with Rodriguez sidelined due to Ripley's actions.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

