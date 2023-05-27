"Mami does it better" - Fans react to Rhea Ripley's message to real-life partner Buddy Matthews after he uses her move on AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world has reacted to Rhea Ripley's message to her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews.

Matthews was in action in a six-man tag team match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. The House of Black successfully defended their World Trios Championships once again and Matthews was seen using one of Ripley's submission maneuver.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley sent a two-word message to Matthews in response to his initial tweet. In reaction to this, fans on Twitter came up with interesting replies.

Check out the fan reactions to Ripley's message to Matthews:

LOVE25 @LOVE2563738793 @RheaRipley_WWE @SNM_Buddy @DomMysterio35 go solo the judgment day or Rhea ripley isn’t worth your time @RheaRipley_WWE @SNM_Buddy @DomMysterio35 go solo the judgment day or Rhea ripley isn’t worth your time

♥️🖤🇩🇪🔥the bad uncle🇩🇪🔥♥️🖤 @P05022009P @RheaRipley_WWE Buddy, you are two special people, stay as cool as you are with jokes and being cheeky @SNM_Buddy Sometimes women make good decisions and are always rightBuddy, you are two special people, stay as cool as you are with jokes and being cheeky @RheaRipley_WWE @SNM_Buddy Sometimes women make good decisions and are always right 😆😜 Buddy, you are two special people, stay as cool as you are with jokes and being cheeky

Matthews is currently a part of the House of Black faction. The group also consists of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. The faction is the reigning AEW World Trios Champions.

Rhea Ripley will be in action at WWE Night of Champions

In less than 24 hours, Rhea Ripley will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. This will be her second title defense on WWE television.

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Title on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. She defeated Charlotte Flair to win the championship for the first time in her career. The 26-year-old has previously held the RAW and NXT Women's Title.

At the Backlash premium live event, Ripley successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Title against Zelina Vega. For months, The Judgment Day had been feuding with the Latino World Order, eventually leading to Vega, (who is a member of the newly formed LWO) earning herself a title shot as part of WWE's mega show in Puerto Rico.

A few weeks back, Ripley was confronted by Nattie on RAW. This eventually led to the confirmation of a title match between the two women. The Queen of Harts is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and will aim to hold a WWE title once more.

