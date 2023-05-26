Rhea Ripley sends a message to AEW star and real-life partner Buddy Matthews after he uses her popular move during a match

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a two-word message to her real-life partner Buddy Matthews.

During the latest AEW Dynamite show, Matthews, a member of the House of Black, was in action in a six-man tag team match. The House of Black successfully defended the World Trios Championships in a match where Matthews was seen using Ripley's submission maneuver.

Taking to Twitter, Matthews tagged his partner in a tweet and let her know that the submission move worked. In reaction, Ripley tweeted a two-word message.

"Told you," wrote Ripley

Check out Ripley's tweet:

Ripley has won several matches using the same submission. Similarly, it also helped her boyfriend, Matthews.

The House of Black faction includes Malakai Black, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Ripley, meanwhile, belongs to The Judgment Day, which is regarded as one of WWE's most dominant factions.

Rhea Ripley sent a four-word message to her upcoming opponent Natalya

Rhea Ripley will be in action at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event. She will face Natalya in a singles championship match.

The Eradicator will be defending the SmackDown Women's Title in Saudi Arabia. She recently took to social media to send a four-word message to Nattie, taunting her.

In reaction to Natalya's promo video on Twitter, Ripley mocked her via one of her Instagram stories. She wrote:

"Cry me a river"

This will be Ripley's second defense of the SmackDown Women's Title. She won the title at WrestleMania 39 by beating Charlotte Flair on Night 1.

She defeated Zelina Vega at the Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico for her first defense. She is once again set to defend her title across international borders.

