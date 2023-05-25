WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's boyfriend breaks silence after paying tribute to her on AEW Dynamite 

WWE Superstar and current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest thing in WWE'S entire women's division. She is also part of one of the most popular factions current in the company, The Judgment Day. Her real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews is part of a dominant faction, The House of Black, who are the current AEW World Trios Champions.

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, The House of Black took on the trio of Blake Christian, AR Fox, and Metalik. The Champions would dominate the entirety of the match. The match ended via submission as Matthews, the legal man, held AR Fox specifically in a submission hold until he tapped out.

Fans would notice that Matthews was using a submission hold very similar to the Prism Trap (Standing Inverted Texas Cloverleaf) that his girlfriend Rhea uses. The move helped Buddy to get a win for his team. He would then go to Twitter, tagging Ripley and letting her know that her move won him the match.

The submission hold has won the SmackDown Women's Champion a lot of matches over the years and this time the move helped her real-life boyfriend Buddy Matthews.

Rhea Ripley taunts her challenger ahead of WWE Night of Champions

This coming Night of Champions, Rhea Ripley is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. It seems however that taunting and animosity are starting even days before the match.

Natalya would take to Twitter to post a heartfelt video on how she feels heading into the match. The champion, however, taunted The Queen of Harts, through her own Instagram Story.

"Cry me a river," wrote Ripley.

It seems that everything is set for the clash between these two superstars at the coming pay-per-view. Will we see Rhea Ripley bring out the Prism Trap once more, or will Natalya bring her down with the Sharpshooter?

