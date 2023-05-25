"Cry me a river" - Rhea Ripley taunts popular WWE Superstar on social media

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a four-word message to her next title challenger, Natalya.

The veteran WWE star recently took to social media to send an emotional message ahead of the massive clash. She will be challenging for the SmackDown Women's Title at the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event.

In reaction to Nattie's message on Twitter, Ripley taunted her, courtesy of her Instagram story.

"Cry me a river," wrote Ripley

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Rhea Ripley's message to Nattie is clear Rhea Ripley's message to Nattie is clear 💀 https://t.co/V7d9GwAku0

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. She defeated Charlotte Flair to win the title for the first time in her career.

For her first successful title defense, The Eradicator defeated Zelina Vega at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

What was Natalya's message to Rhea Ripley on social media?

Taking to social media, Natalya uploaded a video message that was aimed at Rhea Ripley.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion addressed her confrontation with Ripley when she saved Dana Brooke. Nattie said:

"Just want to get something off my chest that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. Just from the first moment that I got drafted to RAW until now, I was so excited for a fresh start, and when I went out to save Dana, maybe Rhea was right. Maybe I was trying to save myself."

Natalya will be Ripley's next title challenger. At the Night of Champions premium live event, she will aim to once again win the SmackDown Women's Title.

Despite being a champion of the blue brand, Ripley is still part of Monday Night RAW. She was drafted to the red brand, alongside The Judgment Day. It remains to be seen if she swaps titles with Bianca Belair at some point down the road if Belair remains the RAW Women's Champion.

Who are you rooting for between Rhea Ripley and Natalya at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comment section

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes