AEW star bumps into Shelton Benjamin following WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin is sitting through his 90-day non-compete clause after being released. He has crossed paths with a current AEW star during his time off.

Benjamin was one of many WWE Superstars let go by the company on September 21st, 2023, with other major names being the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Elias, and Mustafa Ali.

Shelton isn't allowed to take part in any wrestling activities until December. However, he crossed paths with current AEW star Lance Archer at a gym to stay fit and active, asking the "Murderhawk Monster" if he could get a workout in.

Archer and Benjamin are, of course, very good friends. They have spent time with each other as both opponents and partners for many years in places like the WWE version of ECW and Japan.

Shelton Benjamin and Lance Archer were stablemates for many years

As mentioned before, Lance Archer and Shelton Benjamin met in WWE, but their bond grew during their time as members of the "Suzuki-gun" in Japan.

Archer was a founding member of the group led by Minoru Suzuki, with Benjamin joining the stable in 2013 while they were still a part of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Both men would be exiled from the company in 2015 as the entire stable was forced out of NJPW, leading to Suzuki-gun running rough-shot over Pro Wrestling NOAH for nearly two years.

During Suzuki-gun's time in NOAH, Benjamin left the group as he was set to sign with the WWE. However, an injury prevented him from actually making his debut until almost a year later, when by that point, Archer, Suzuki, and the rest of the stable had already re-joined NJPW.

