AEW star busted earlier forced to compete in main event; Swerve Strickland stunned

Several major AEW stars, including Swerve Strickland, were in action for Dynamite's main event. This included one star who pulled off an upset despite being busted open at the start of the show.

The match featured Swerve teaming up with Brody King to face AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, who was teaming up with Ricochet in tag team action.

In the opening segment of the show, both men signed their contracts before their match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Ricochet tried to take advantage of the situation by attacking Swerve Strickland with his golden pair of scissors. However, Strickland saw this coming and grabbed his own pair of scissors, causing the former WWE star to bust open.

During tonight's main event, Ricochet had a bandage over his forehead, where the wound from the scissor stab was. This did not affect his in-ring performance, as he still put up a strong fight.

Things got chaotic with all four men going at it in the ring. Out of desperation, Kazuchika Okada brought in his title belt and tried to take out Brody King with it, but he fell short.

It was Ricochet who was able to grab the belt, blindside Swerve Strickland, and pin him for the victory. This was yet another sneaky win, and he carries all the momentum heading into Sunday.

