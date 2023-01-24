AEW star calls Billy Gunn "irreplaceable" after WWE legend joined DX during his absence on RAW XXX

AEW star Max Caster has reflected on Billy Gunn's absence from this week's episode of WWE RAW.

On the RAW 30 special, D-Generation X once again reunited. The legendary faction was represented by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also accompanied the group.

Taking to Twitter, Caster shared a photo of himself alongside tag team partner Anthony Bowens and Gunn, also known as Daddy A**. The one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions also sent a short message.

"You're irreplaceable, @RealBillyGunn," wrote Caster.

The Acclaimed has been quite successful as the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. Having beaten Swerve In Our Glory for the title, the duo has already defended their belt.

Caster and Bowens are currently on the back of successful title defenses over Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, having beaten the duo twice in a row.

Konnan recently criticized Billy Gunn's booking alongside The Acclaimed

Konnan doesn't seem to be a fan of Billy Gunn being a part of The Acclaimed. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, he mentioned that Gunn is too old to fit into the group.

Billy Gunn was previously betrayed by his sons Colten and Austin to form a trio with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Konnan said:

"I like Billy [Gunn] personally, but again to me, he just doesn’t fit in here. You know what he kind of reminds me of like, when you have a party, and you put like an old school song that your dad or your uncle grew up to, and then they come out, and they do dances from 20 years ago, and you're like, bro, get off the dance floor like he doesn't fit in with these young cats [The Acclaimed] like he's too old for this role. He's in incredible shape. He's humongous."

The Acclaimed is set to appear on this week's AEW Dynamite in a segment alongside The Gunns.

