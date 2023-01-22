WCW veteran Konnan lashes out at WWE legend's booking; says he doesn't fit in with top AEW duo

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on the booking of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Billy Gunn.

The DX member has experienced a late-career renaissance since joining forces with the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed.

The group's "Scissor Me Daddy @$$" catchphrase is highly entertaining and resonates with the audience.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Billy Gunn is too old to fit the mold of a faction with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens:

"I like Billy [Gunn] personally, but again to me, he just doesn’t fit in here. You know what he kind of reminds me of like, when you have a party, and you put like an old school song that your dad or your uncle grew up to, and then they come out, and they do dances from 20 years ago, and you're like, bro, get off the dance floor like he doesn't fit in with these young cats [The Acclaimed] like he's too old for this role. He's in incredible shape. He's humongous," Konnan said [From 9:12 onwards]

Konnan reacts to Billy Gunn's promo on AEW Dynamite this week

Hard on the heels of their successive title defenses against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, The Acclaimed has reignited a rivalry with Austin and Colten Gunn.

On AEW Dynamite this week, the two teams exchanged blows before Billy Gunn broke them apart. In the aftermath, the WWE legend announced that the two teams would hash things out with "family therapy" next week.

However, Billy's promo didn't sit well with Konnan as he believes the veteran could have gotten a bigger pop with his catchphrase:

"I think at the end when he ended, he goes, "I got two words for you, family therapy." Everybody was like, what? He should have said scissor me, and it would have gotten a pop," he added. [From 9:58 onwards]

It will be interesting to see whether The Gunns and The Acclaimed bury their hatchet or settle their differences inside the ring.

