AEW star calls out Bret Hart, willing to fight under one condition

AEW star Ethan Page has called out WWE Hall of Famer and fellow Canadian Bret Hart in a bizarre way. Page is having a stellar week after his excellent match with Kenny Omega last week.

Before his match with Omega, he cut a promo claiming to ‘cut the King of Canada’s head off.’ He, however, lost the match, but that promo did not go unnoticed.

He spoke to WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard when he was cheekily confronted about calling Kenny Omega the king of Canada when it should have been Bret Hart.

He had a hearty laugh and said:

“I thought the first person to ever throw shade at me for moving to America would be a Canadian, and it turns out to be an American defending Canada. That’s hilarious. Okay, I understand what you’re saying. And yes, I do talk a very big game. But isn’t it our job selling fights? I’m trying to sell some fights. That’s it." [H/T WrestleZone]

The host then asked him if he would be interested in a match with Bret Hart, to which the AEW star replied in the affirmative. But with a caveat.

“If it gets me a win, sign me up. Let’s go. Bret, any time you want to go.” [H/T WrestleZone]

If that match does come to fruition, it will be interesting to see what will transpire between the two Canadians.

Ethan Page wants to win AEW tag team titles with Scorpio Sky

Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky were reunited at the ROH Final Battle, where the latter helped the former win his I Quit match against Tony Nese.

After the match, Page was speaking at the media scrum, where he said he wants to win the AEW Tag Team Titles with the returning Scorpio Sky.

“I’m so happy he’s back. I’m happy for him personally that he’s back. I couldn’t be happier that he’s with me and I also feel like the two of us, and the fans might agree too, we have unfinished business and I truly believe we have to win the tag team titles. That was our goal originally. We fell off that path, Sky found success in singles, and I supported him because that’s the friend I am. Now, he’s back, and maybe we can do this together. That’s our goal.” [H/T Fightful]

The AEW tag team scene will go into overdrive if Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky form a team and go after the titles. Fans can look forward to exciting times ahead.

