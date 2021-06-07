"One of a kind" - AEW star calls Brock Lesnar the most explosive wrestler ever 

AEW star Paul Wight recently revealed Brock Lesnar is the most explosive wrestler he has ever competed with and termed him a one-of-a-kind talent.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant wrestlers in the business, with his performances against the who's who of WWE being a clear indication of his ability as a big-match player.

Who’s the strongest wrestler? 💪@PaulWight gives me his answer in this video on my CVV CLIPS YouTube channel. Subscribe for more clips like this!https://t.co/ZIqxlWGaWL pic.twitter.com/Eq9wUR1RJr — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) June 5, 2021

In a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, the former Big Show heaped praise on Lesnar, stating that despite being physically imposing, The Beast is very athletic and moves around quickly in the ring.

The AEW star recalled one of his matches with Lesnar in the past, where he failed to keep up with the agility displayed by the former 3-time Universal Champion.

"Brock is probably the most explosive athlete I have ever been in the ring with. Brock moves so quickly it's scary sometimes. You don't realize he's that big, and he moves that fast. I remember one time I was on the ramp, and he was supposed to hop the railing and come after me with a chair. And he hopped the railing, and I was like "wow he's coming after me". Like I was supposed to run, but he did it so athletic and so fast. Damn, he's one of a kind." said Paul Wight.

Of course, Wight and Brock Lesnar are no strangers in the ring, as they had quite a rivalry in 2002, which played the catalyst for Lesnar's face turn.

The most memorable moment from their rivalry was during an episode of SmackDown in January 2003, when Lesnar's top rope Suplex to the AEW star caused the ring to collapse.

Paul Wight is yet to wrestle in AEW

While he has had quite a storied career as an in-ring talent in WWE, Paul Wight is yet to compete in AEW. Debuting in March this year, Wight has done a terrific job as an analyst for AEW: Dark Elevation.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see him step inside the squared circle with anyone from AEW's stacked roster. The promotion has such a variety of competitors that they could be spoilt for choice when they book Wight's first match.

Do you agree with Paul Wight's assessment of Brock Lesnar being the most explosive wrestler? Whom do you pick as Wight's first opponent in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun