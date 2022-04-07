“Little Boy Behavior’ - AEW star calls out Eddie Kingston for his actions on Dynamite

AEW star Daniel Garcia has taken to social media to slam the actions of Eddie Kingston. The Mad King attacked him and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tensions between JAS and Kingston have been brewing for months, with Jericho's new stable taking Kingston as well as Santana and Ortiz out of action for a number of weeks.

Things reached fever pitch when Kingston, Santana and Ortiz jumped the JAS backstage. The Mad King went as far as to throw a television at Daniel Garcia, who took to Twitter to call out Eddie Kingston for his actions.

"Little boy behavior. We got something for you next week papa." said Daniel Garcia.

Kingston proceeded to cut a promo on Jericho's group, telling them that it is "on-sight" whenever he sees them, as well as threatening Garcia by saying he knows where he lives.

Eddie Kingston will be in action on next week's edition of AEW Dynamite

The rivalry may be put to bed next week on AEW Dynamite. A trios match has been scheduled as Kingston will team up with Santana and Ortiz to take on Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

At the time of writing, the only other match that has been officially announced is an AEW Tag Team Championship match as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their titles against reDRagon.

AEW President Tony Khan will be announcing more matches for next week's Dynamite, as well as the live edition of AEW Rampage and the upcoming Battle of the Belts II event in the coming days.

