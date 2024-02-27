AEW star calls Logan Paul the biggest loser he has ever seen, says he’d "kick Jake Paul’s a**"

An AEW star recently took shots at Logan Paul and his brother, Jake Paul, claiming that he could knock them both out. Logan has established himself as one of the top stars in WWE despite his short stay there.

The AEW star in question is "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard. Menard took to Twitter to make his feelings clear on the duo and claimed that Logan is the biggest loser he has seen. He initially wrote that he’d "kick Jake Paul’s a**."

Later on, a fan said that he could easily knock out Logan too, to which he wrote:

“That’s the plan. His brother is the biggest loser I’ve ever seen.”

Given that Logan Paul is in WWE, this feud might not come to fruition, but we can expect either of the Paul brothers to respond to this message from Menard. It will be interesting to see what comes out of this in the weeks ahead.

Kevin Owens calls Logan Paul annoying

Kevin Owens and Logan Paul have not seen eye to eye. The two have had beef ever since WrestleMania 37, where The Prizefighter stunned the social media star.

Owens has now admitted that Logan is an annoying person and that he does not like working with him. The former WWE Universal Champion was speaking to The West Sport when he said:

"[Logan Paul is] extremely aggravating and stressful and annoying and just, I can't wait for it to be over and I just want to get away from him for as long as I can. He's an unbearable human being," Owens said. "Any chance I get to beat the hell out of him, I'm happy. So if that's what I get to do... If the price to pay is being around him, but the reward is getting to beat the hell out of him, then I can tolerate it. But, I'm going to hopefully take his title and move on." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

While we still don't know who Logan is going to defend his US title against at WrestleMania 40, Kevin Owens will be rubbing his hands at the thought of taking the title away from him.

