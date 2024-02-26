Kevin Owens admits disdain over working with WWE star

Kevin Owens headlined two WWE WrestleMania editions back-to-back in 2022 and 2023. This year, it is less likely to happen, considering the other major contests being booked for the show.

The Prizefighter still has the opportunity to steal the show from the looks of it, though. United States Champion Logan Paul has been the former WWE Universal Champion's biggest adversary for over a month.

The two locked horns at Royal Rumble in a match that saw The Maverick get away with a retention via disqualification. At Elimination Chamber: Perth this past Saturday night, both Paul and Owens got eliminated by Randy Orton. The word on the rumor mill is that the three could get involved in some form or fashion over the United States Championship on The Grandest Stage.

As far as The Prizefighter is concerned, Logan Paul is not an opponent he is interested in working with. Owens revealed while speaking to The West Sport before the Chamber event that he hopes their program ends soon:

"[Logan Paul is] extremely aggravating and stressful and annoying and just, I can't wait for it to be over and I just want to get away from him for as long as I can. He's an unbearable human being," Owens said. "Any chance I get to beat the hell out of him, I'm happy. So if that's what I get to do... If the price to pay is being around him, but the reward is getting to beat the hell out of him, then I can tolerate it. But, I'm going to hopefully take his title and move on." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

During the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Logan Paul cost Randy Orton a victory when he used brass knuckles to knock out The Viper right after the latter hit eventual winner Drew McIntyre with the RKO. If the WWE Universe knows anything about The Apex Predator, it is that Paul is dead meat.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther enjoyed working with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

In early June 2023, Kevin Owens wrestled Gunther on WWE RAW in a bout that fans deemed one of the year's best matches.

Later on, while conversing with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall, The Ring General spoke highly of The Prizefighter as an in-ring competitor. He feels the energy Owens brings to the ring matches his, and the two characters on opposite ends make a good contrast:

"The energy he brings to the ring is a very good match for the energy I bring to the ring. It's a very good contrast. If you visually look at us, I think people can really relate with somebody standing up to a bully, and not taking anything from him. So, I think that's why people connected with that match and the story of that match in a very authentic match," Gunther said.

Gunther also added that he really enjoyed working with Kevin Owens, stating that the former WWE Universal Champion is "intense" and "physical" inside the squared circle.

Do you see Kevin Owens winning the United States Championship from Logan Paul at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below!