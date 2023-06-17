WWE megastar says he really enjoys being in the ring with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has had a stellar run on WWE's main roster over the last eight years. Kickstarting with an emphatic victory over John Cena, The Prizefighter became Universal Champion and main-evented WrestleMania twice in a row, among other accolades.

On a recent edition of WWE's flagship show, Kevin Owens wrestled Intercontinental Champion Gunther in an instant classic. The Ring General has now spoken about his on-screen foe.

Speaking on Steve Fall's Ten Count, Gunther detailed his experience working with the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. The Austrian feels the energy Owens brings to the ring matches his, and the two characters on opposite ends make a good contrast:

"The energy he brings to the ring is a very good match for the energy I bring to the ring. It's a very good contrast. If you visually look at us, I think people can really relate with somebody standing up to a bully, and not taking anything from him. So, I think that's why people connected with that match and the story of that match in a very authentic match," Gunther said. [0:45-1:14]

The 35-year-old even praised Kevin Owens for having achieved a lot during his WWE career so far before adding:

"I really enjoy being in the ring with him. He's very intense and physical as well."

Whilst Gunther picked up the victory over Owens in their singles match, the former Universal Champion and Sami Zayn retained their tag titles against Imperium in last week's main event of WWE RAW.

All the aforementioned stars consistently are the center of attraction on the red brand show weekly. We probably have not seen the last of Imperium going after the tag team champions.

Kevin Owens had a hilarious reaction to WWE Hall of Famer congratulating Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn fought Roman Reigns in a main-event thriller back in February. Their bout was not only well-received by the fans universally but also by many of their contemporaries. The aftermath of the contest also saw the return of Kevin Owens to begin the buildup to their WrestleMania program against The Usos.

When fellow Canadian superstar Trish Stratus congratulated Zayn for his impeccable performance, Kevin Owens had a few words, as the Hall of Famer recounted during an interview with Forbes:

“It was such an exciting, invested moment. I remember when I saw him (backstage), it was a joke where I said ‘oh my god. Congrats, man, on everything.' And Kevin Owens was beside him and he goes ‘you know he lost, right?’ I said ‘yeah’ (laughs).”

Trish Stratus further went on to talk about how much she loves and supports the current Tag Team Champions.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are seemingly on the best run of their WWE careers, and is not likely to drop the titles any time soon. However, there are a handful of worthy challengers gunning for gold.

